RCI Custom Adds Sales Power to Northeast Territory

RCI Custom Products has appointed Peter Brady and Associates as the new independent manufacturer's representative to cover Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

"RCI has always had a loyal customer base in the northeast territory and we are looking forward to having Peter Brady and Associates there to support them," said Doug Macuch, president and CEO of RCI Custom. "Quality and customer service are areas that we have never compromised on, and having a rep that understands that is crucial to serving our valued customers."

Peter Brady and Associates are based out of Medford, MA, and celebrate a long history of supporting the professional audio visual industry. Utilizing their extensive experience working with consultants and dealers, PBA will assist in maintaining RCI Custom key relationships in the territory and continue to foster growth as RCI's dealer base expands.