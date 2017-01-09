RCF Expands HDL Series of Line Arrays

The What: RCF has extended its HDL Series of line arrays with the introduction of the HDL6-A. The HDL6-A is a smaller version of its counterparts, the HDL10-A dual 8-inch active two-way and HDL20-A dual 10-inch active two-way line arrays, featuring two 6.5-inch midrange drivers with a 1-inch compression driver on a 100-by-10-degree waveguide, powered by an onboard 1,400-watt dual channel amplifier.

The What Else: The lightweight cabinet features fixed locking pins and two rear handles for portability and ease of transportation. While each cabinet has a 100-by-10-degree coverage pattern, the line array design allows for inter-cabinet splay angles between 1 and 10 degrees, adjustable in 1-degree increments.

Rear panel controls include input gain adjustment as well as two presets: one for linear near-field when in a pole mount or ground stack application, and one adding a high-frequency boost for longer-throw applications. Full accessories are available for flying, pole mounting, or ground-stacking applications.

In addition, RCF will offer the HDL12-AS, a 12-inch bass reflex 1,400-watt active subwoofer enclosure designed to be flown with the full-range system or used in a ground-stack situation with M20 eyebolt thread pole mount.

The Bottom Line: The HDL6-A, which is designed to be well suited for use in portable or permanent installation applications, will be introduced at NAMM 2017 January 19-22, 2017 in Anaheim, CA at RCF booth 6780. Daily demonstrations of the HDL6-A small format line array system will take place in the Hilton California Ballroom on Thursday, January 19 from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.; Friday, January 20 from 12:15–1:15 p.m.; and Saturday, January 21 from 12:30–1:30 p.m.