TV One Ships CORIOmaster Mini

The What: TV One, designer and manufacturer of video and multimedia processing equipment, is now shipping the new CORIOmaster mini, an all-in-one videowall processor.

TV One's CORIOmaster mini

The What Else: The CORIOmaster mini allows a single all-in-one system to perform a range of video tasks simultaneously, including: real-time 360 video rotations, and multi projector edge blending. This combination plus the mini's software upgradeability ensures that customers maximize the long-term value of their video wall investment.

The videowall processor can fit up to 12 High Density Universal DVI or 10 HDBaseT and two High Density Universal DVI ports in a 1RU frame, controlling full-scale 3x3 video walls without a rack's worth of discrete video components. TV One is supporting this processor with full training, ensuring that users are aware of and can access its full capabilities.

The Why: "Our vision in creating the CORIOmaster mini was to set users minds free to imagine. Even highly challenging, processor-intensive actions like rotating high resolution video smoothly around an axis are easy within the compass of this very small but very powerful unit," Steven Mattingly, president, TV One said. "We'd like to encourage our customers to dream big and push CORIOmaster to its absolute limit. Like its big brother, the mini achieves stunning performance through the patented TV One Parallel Processing Architecture."

Key Features: TV One's CORIO Parallel Video Processing Architecture uses patented CORIO video processors with up to 10 independent video scaling engines. This design supports up to 23 billion video matrix calculations per second. To ensure optimal parallel bandwidth, video transfers between the CORIO video layer(s) and video I/O processors occur at an industry-leading four gigabits per second per I/O channel.

The CORIOmaster mini also delivers Real Time Video Quality with a less than two frame signal delay from input to output, regardless of video resolution and frame rates. CORIO technology can parallelize video tasks to deliver high quality video at low latency.

Complementing the processing skills of the mini is its unparalleled I/O versatility. Universal DVI I/O modules support the full range of analog and digital formats as well as universal conversion to any HD or PC resolution.