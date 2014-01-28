BenQ Amplifies Classroom Tech Focus, Hires Education Sales Manager

BenQ America Corp., provider of Classroom IQ solutions, will participate in two upcoming educational events in support of its expanding commitment to the education sector.

BenQ's MX661 BYOD Projector

The company will join education leaders and technology experts at FETC in Orlando, FL, from January 28-31, as well as at TCEA in Austin, Texas, from February 3-7. BenQ Classroom IQ Solutions on display will include new Colorific projectors, interactive flat panel (IFP) displays, and collaborative classroom applications.

With an increased commitment to the education market, BenQ has recently unveiled a number of initiatives including the BenQ Education Solutions in Technology (BEST) program. Created to provide educational partners across North America with a wide range of dedicated sales and support initiatives, the program furthers BenQ's focus on the success of today's students, teachers, and learning institutions.

Furthering its market support, BenQ named former educator Patti Postel as national education sales manager. As a former teacher, Patti understands the needs of educators and commented: "BenQ is very keen on bringing the most advanced classroom technologies to teachers, students, and schools. Our Classroom IQ Solutions are specifically designed to satisfy the need for more interactive and immersive experiences by integrating the world of connected devices with solutions that are innovative, affordable, and easy to use. Schools can now create connected classrooms using visual display tools that will both protect their investment and enrich the overall learning experience."

To complement the company's wireless projectors and IFP displays, BenQ's Classroom IQ solutions provide Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) collaboration, SmartEco lamp-saving technologies, as well as easy-to-use file sharing apps to transform teaching plans into more intuitive, immersive, and collaborative experiences. Furthermore, BenQ's Colorific projector technology is designed to ensure the delivery of accurate, crisp, and long-lasting color — allowing students to experience up to 1 billion colors on classroom projection screens.

For schools, the technology eliminates light burn or color degradation over extended usage, which reduces the devices' total cost of ownership (TCO), the company says. At FETC and TCEA, BenQ will showcase the following solutions:

BYOD Interactivity: Enhancing Learning Through Collaboration

Today's students are using a wide range of devices to facilitate their schoolwork. As a result, schools have integrated smartphones, tablets, and laptops within the classroom environment to promote student interaction and enhance the learning process. To support collaboration, BenQ offers a full line of interactive projectors, IFP displays, and apps.