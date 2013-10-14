Putting 4K in Focus: Insight Media’s Business Track at SMPTE 2013

Executives from Christie Digital Systems, Brightsign and Brawn Consulting will speak during the business track of the upcoming SMPTE 2013 Symposium Next Generation Imaging Formats; More, Faster, and Better Pixels, produced by SMPTE and Insight Media.

The Symposium takes place 21 October in conjunction with the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition. SMPTE 2013 is the premier annual event for motion-imaging and media technology, production, operations and the allied arts and sciences, the session, “4K in Professional Markets—Is This Where 4K Really Shines?” will focus on professional markets for 4K/UHD.



Most activity surrounding 4K/UHD is focused on the consumer TV market, but there are other professional market segments in which 4K displays and content are already impacting businesses. The benefits and value of 4K are, in many cases, already established, so now it’s time for the industry to learn from these applications.

This panel will explore commercial and professional markets in which 4K can gain acceptance, including theatrical, digital signage, rental and staging, visualization and simulation, graphics design, medical, advertising and more.

“Don't miss this unique opportunity to learn why 4K will initially win in commercial markets showcasing the new 4K screens driven by powerful media players purpose-built for commercial digital signage applications,” noted Jeff Hastings, CEO BrightSign, a panelist in the session.

What You Will Learn:

-Where there are market opportunities for 4K beyond the home

-The status of the elements needed to create compelling 4K solutions in various applications

-How customers judge return on investment

-Where and why 4K solution make sense

-The 4K value proposition in these professional and commercial applications

Confirmed speakers for the session include:

-Jeff Hastings, CEO, Brightsign

-Alan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

-Larry Paul, Senior Director, Technology and Visualization Solutions Management, Visual Environments, Christie Digital Systems

The key to these other 4K markets is that the ecosystem for content creation, processing, distribution and display is already there. This makes the business case that much stronger and a key reason why 4K is likely to gain further acceptance in these markets.