DSE 2012 Special Interest Seminar Program

Digital Signage Expo will present a four-part Special Interest Seminar Program geared specifically to end-users in Retail, Restaurant, Corporate Communications and Transportation categories.

Retail - “Digital Signage in Retail: Designing Innovative User Experiences” (2 Parts)

• Future-Proof Design: A 4-Point Approach to Defining the Role of Digital Signage in Multi-Touchpoint Retail Environments will identify how to successfully integrate research, strategy & design to drive rewarding customer experiences.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop: Lessons Learned in Deploying Retail Digital Signage will demonstrate how interactive digital signage technologies can be used to engage customers and make the purchase experience memorable.

Restaurants - “Digital Menu Boards in QSR: Why Now?” (2 Parts)

• Menu Labeling – QSR Implications From a Design Perspective will address the challenge of how to interpret and comply with national menu labeling guidelines while maintaining the integrity of corporate design

• Digital Menu Boards in QSR: Why Now? will discuss the benefits of digital vs. static signage, the conversion process, and how to substantiate the change

Corporate Communications

• “Content Strategies for Workplace Digital Signage” will identify the unique challenges organizations face in content creation, ownership and effectiveness inherent in enterprise-wide installations that target stakeholders and share six proven strategies for engaging employees.

Transportation

• “Large Format Video Walls for Airports & Other Venues” will outline best practices, the newest technologies, creative solutions for planning, designing, specifying and installing multi-screen video wall systems, and a case study presentation on the 72-screen video wall installation at Columbus Regional Airport.

Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “We are pleased to offer an educational program that provides practical guidance from industry experts who are suggesting immediately actionable solutions to relevant and topical issues facing each of the hottest, fastest growing categories in the digital signage industry today.”