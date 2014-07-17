Rand Luxury's Beverly Hills Luxury Tech Show Set for October 2014

Rand Luxury's The Luxury Technology Show will premiere at the world-renown Petersen Automotive Museum in Beverly Hills, CA, on October 15, 2014. The spring edition of the Luxury Technology Show in NY sold out with the addition of the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) and top brands including LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung, McLaren, SONY and many others. This invite-only event in New York attracted press / media analysts, retail executives along with affluent consumers interested in acquiring the world's finest technology innovations.

Brand ambassadors from a wide variety of industries will once again be on site to showcase their latest technology. Product categories will include, but are not limited to: photography, Ultra HD TV, wearable technology, robotics, 3D printing, home & business automation, high-end personal audio, exquisite home appliances, technology-advanced performance automobiles, smart watches, and wellness & fitness devices. Media partners Variety and the Wall Street Journal have been retained to promote the showcase and attract a select audience for the event.

"VIP guests in attendance will be in for an entertainment experience to remember," said Bradford Rand, CEO of RAND Luxury. "Just as Hollywood creates a platform for entertainment creation, the LTS brings them to life. Celebrated highlights of the evening will include unveilings of 4K Ultra HD TVs and content, smart and wearable technology and exotic super cars that are a signature of the Beverly Hills scene."