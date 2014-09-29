Radial Engineering Brings Back Hafler

Radial Engineering is relaunching the Hafler brand of high-fidelity audio products.

Radial president Peter Janis shared this statement:



"Way back in the 1990's, Radial was the Canadian distributor for Hafler and ever since then, we have felt that given the opportunity, we could bring Hafler back to the world of audio. Earlier this year, we purchased the brand from Rockford-Fosgate and have been quietly working through designs in preparation to launch the brand at this year's CEDIA trade show.

"Although Radial is not well known in hi-fi and home theater circles, we are in fact a major supplier to the professional touring and recording markets. Radial is the world's leading producer of direct boxes, owns the Reamp, Tonebone and Primacoustic brands, and ships nearly 100,000 electronic devices a year to customers around the world. Artists who use Radial include The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Vince Gill, The Boston Pops Orchestra, Keith Urban, Chick Corea and Metallica just to name a few. We plan to leverage these relationships to bolster the Hafler brand and have already secured an endorsement by the world's most revered engineer of all time; Al Schmitt - known for his work with Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand and Steely Dan.

"David Hafler basically invented high fidelity amplifiers back in the 1950s under the Dynaco brand. Later, he launched the David Hafler company. When Rockford-Fosgate took over the reins in 1987, they focussed their attention on studio amplifiers culminating their designs with the popular P3000 and venerable 9505, often considered to be one of the most musical and dynamic sounding amplifiers of all time. We are currently going through the paces of redeveloping these legends. But this is no easy task! We are working with various winding companies to recreate power transformers, locating some hard to find parts and retooling the heat syncs. Once the groundwork is completed, we will upgrade the designs where we think we can bring value. We anticipate launching the power amps in 2015.

"As we are a small box specialty manufacturer, we have actually begun the 'Halfer Revolution' with phono preamps and headphone amplifiers."