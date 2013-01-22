Advanced Opens New Toronto Office to Demo SMART Technologies

In a move to support its growing corporate AV business, Advanced has opened a new state-of-the-art Toronto office to demonstrate the latest SMART Technologies' business solutions for current and prospective customers.



The new office is located in the heart of Toronto, in the heavily trafficked Eaton Centre and Yonge-Dundas Square, at 1 Dundas Street West, Suite 2500. The phone number of the new office is (800) 436-6239.

"Our new Toronto office marks an exciting new chapter for Advanced, as business continues to grow at an incredible rate," said Mark Mulford, president and CEO of Advanced. "The office combines state-of-the-art technology with a personal approach to instruction that creates a positive and productive learning environment for our customers. We are now able to demonstrate all of the new SMART solutions while enhancing our overall service offering for corporate and higher education clients throughout Toronto."

The new office, which is staffed by Advanced's sales and engineering teams, features a SMART Board SB885ix interactive whiteboard, SMART 8070i interactive display, and NEC 42-inch displays with HD video conferencing solutions from Polycom. The office also features a common area and a boardroom that looks over the Toronto skyline.