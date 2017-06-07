QuirkLogic to Begin Shipping Quilla Real-Time Ideation Solution

The What: QuirkLogic (booth 3781), a provider of workplace productivity technology, announced that it expects general availability of its real-time ideation solution, Quilla, in July. Quilla, which will be on display at InfoComm 2017, is designed to enable teams with multiple locations or remote workers to create and collaborate in new ways, formulating, capturing, and sharing content-rich ideas in real time.

The What Else: Unveiled in January at CES 2017, Quilla is designed for intuitive operation. “It’s the only one built for conceptual work that enables users to simply walk up, grab a pen, and use,” said Nashir Samanani, QuirkLogic’s co-founder and CEO. “Writing things out, which tends to cognitively engage the brain to trigger focus and creativity, is natural with Quilla and the powerful digital surface provides unlimited space to unbound creativity.”

Quilla’s E Ink electronic paper display (EPD) and electronic ink technologies were developed for simplicity and familiarity—like pen on paper. Quilla is “always on” but consumes little power and is readable under direct sunlight, making it a good fit for the sustainable workplace. In addition, it’s lightweight (22 pounds) and runs on battery, so users can take the device to any huddle space and continue working in a seamless fashion.

The Bottom Line: Quilla is backed by a robust ecosystem that automatically saves and securely stores all content in the user’s library, so users can access, share, and contribute to content anywhere. Collective ideas in notes, sketches, and documents are managed as valuable corporate assets—no more lost organizational knowledge.