Use an existing network to extend keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) signals, including high-resolution digital video, virtually any distance with Black Box’s ServSwitch Agility. It extends DVI, USB, and audio signals over IP, with maximum range determined by the network and the number of switches in it. But it’s more than a KVM over IP extender: It can be also be used as a KVM switch, a sharing portal, a digital signage extender, and more.

In addition to standard point-to-point KVM communications, the Agility supports multicasting of video and audio over an IP network, as well as turning an entire network into a KVM switch. From the Agility receiver, you can change channels to switch DVI, audio, and USB connections to any equipped destination on the network. It also supports single-target sharing, where multiple users share a single remote computer.

Plus, the Agility delivers perfect digital video quality no matter the distance, so it’s ideal for sharing medical images in large healthcare applications, managing digital signage networks, and strengthening collaboration in multimedia environments.

For simplified deployment, the system uses regular Ethernet equipment and is easy to configure. The system’s iPATH™ controller unit enables a network manager to securely configure system transmitter and receiver units from a remote location.