QSC Expands Leadership With Senior Management Promotions

QSC has promoted several long-term employees to senior leadership roles within its global sales, engineering, and executive management teams. The new promotions include Anna Csontos to vice president, chief of staff; Perry Celia to senior director, domestic sales; and Arnie Marx to senior director, software development.

Anna Csontos

“QSC has been very fortunate to have an extremely healthy business that continues to grow year after year, and this is due in large part to the talented people who work here and continue to grow in their careers,” said QSC CEO Joe Pham. “We congratulate Anna, Perry, and Arnie, and I am extremely confident that QSC will continue to benefit immensely from all of their efforts and contributions.”

Csontos has been a key member of the QSC executive team since joining the company in 2011, aiding in the development of business strategies for growth. In her new role, she will oversee the legal department and the systems business development teams while continuing to lead the application engineering team (AET) and execute various strategic initiatives for the company. Prior to joining QSC, she worked for McKinsey & Company.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve QSC and our customers in this expanded capacity, and excited to help the company continue its growth momentum, building upon our strong foundation and successful track record of innovation, quality, and customer service,” Csontos said.

Perry CeliaCelia has spent the past eight years at the company, holding a variety of sales management positions, delivering outstanding sales results and customer service. A 30-year veteran of the pro audio industry, Celia began his career at West L.A. Music and has held sales management roles at Lone Wolf, Sound Source, Alesis, and JBL Professional. He was also previously vice president/partner at Sound Marketing West, a rep firm representing brands such as Harman Professional, PreSonus, TASCAM, Symetrix, and Polycom.

“QSC has terrific sales, marketing, R&D, and support teams, and I am very proud to be part of the success and future growth of the professional division,” Celia said.

Arnie MarxIn his 16 years at the company, Marx has overseen numerous software and firmware developments, including the Q-Sys Designer releases. In his new role, he will continue to oversee software development for the company’s Boulder and Costa Mesa teams and will play an integral role in the development of their global software development efforts. Prior to joining QSC, he held positions at Kofax Image Products and Russell Information Sciences.

“It’s an extremely exciting time to working at QSC,” Marx said. “The growth and success of the company over the past few years has been incredible. I’m honored to be leading our software engineering team as we enter our next phase of growth driven by truly innovative, software-based products.”

In addition to these promotions, Claudé Zamboni, vice president, IT, and Karon Evanoff, vice president, supply chain, join the company’s executive team, further expanding their roles at the company.