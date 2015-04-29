PureLink Shipping HDBaseT Extension Solutions

PureLink’s PM-CT104-U and PM-CR104-U, solutions for reliable Ultra HD/4K over HDBaseT extension, is now shipping. The PureMedia "104" Series extension system provides worry free distribution of HDMI 1.4b Ultra HD over a single CAT-x cable without any special setup or configuration.

The "104" Series HDBaseT Extension System.

The 104 Series works as part of any PureMedia distribution system, eliminating the need for additional room receivers. The 104 Series provides an install solution for extending Full HD HDMI up to 330 feet (100 meters) or Ultra HD/4K up to 230 feet (70 meters). Design features including an HDBaseT connection LED indicator, HDMI signal present indicator, and tab tensioned HDMI connectors make the 104 Series a dependable extension solution to implement and operate.The PM-CT104-U/PM-CR104-U extension system fully supports 4K sources and displays, along with RS232 extension, Power over Ethernet, Dolby and DTS audio formats, and Deep Color, to deliver performance in any Ultra HD/4K connectivity network.