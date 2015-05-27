Purelink PM-180X 4K Matrix Switcher

PureLink’s PM-180X, a 180x180 Cross Platform 4K Matrix Switcher, is now shipping.

PureLink's PM-180X cross platform 4K matrix switchers.

Sharing the same features as every PureMedia matrix switcher, the PM-180X showcases a hybrid architecture housing a combination of up to 180x180 4K inputs and outputs for distributing analog and digital sources, including 3G/HD-SDI, HDBaseT, DVI, HDMI, and Fiber.

Combined with built in Motore Ultra HD Scaling Technology, the PM-180X delivers full-featured media processing and scaling (up to 4K/60Hz at 4:2:0) at every output for image reproduction and flexibility.

PureMedia is a media and data distribution management solution, built on 4K to work consistently and seamlessly throughout any HD ecosystem. PureMedia was the first to support 4K in 2013, and offers the largest-scale matrix routing platform on the market with the PM-256X.