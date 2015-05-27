Purelink PM-180X 4K Matrix Switcher

- PureLink’s PM-180X, a 180x180 Cross Platform 4K Matrix Switcher, is now shipping.
PureLink's PM-180X cross platform 4K matrix switchers.
Sharing the same features as every PureMedia matrix switcher, the PM-180X showcases a hybrid architecture housing a combination of up to 180x180 4K inputs and outputs for distributing analog and digital sources, including 3G/HD-SDI, HDBaseT, DVI, HDMI, and Fiber.
Combined with built in Motore Ultra HD Scaling Technology, the PM-180X delivers full-featured media processing and scaling (up to 4K/60Hz at 4:2:0) at every output for image reproduction and flexibility.
PureMedia is a media and data distribution management solution, built on 4K to work consistently and seamlessly throughout any HD ecosystem. PureMedia was the first to support 4K in 2013, and offers the largest-scale matrix routing platform on the market with the PM-256X.
- Flexibility - the modular, cross-platform architecture of PureMedia matrix switchers, combined with a comprehensive selection of input and output card options, provide many combinations of connectivity and formats.
- Conversion - with built-in Don't Blink Up/Downscaling Technology by Motore, any input, any frame rate, and any format can be converted to any output variation desired.
- Reliability - PureMedia solutions feature redundant power supplies, 100,000 MTBF electronics, dynamic diagnostics, and rugged framework.
- Ultra HD - PureLink has solutions from 4K matrix switcher frames to 4K extenders, all with TOTALWIRE (HDMI, HDBaseT, and Fiber) cabling.