The PureLink Media Axis MA-62M with built-in iCON automation is the "control freak" of mobile switchers, featuring a ruggedized chassis for high-traffic environments and state-of-the-art performance with all-in-one functionality. The Media Axis brings real-world flexibility to any environment.

Designed with six HDMI 1.4b inputs and four TotalWire CAT-6 inputs (PureLink’s proprietary transmission system featuring HDBaseT technology), the MA-62M enables seamless switching, scaling, and extension of control and audio/video signals up to 4K resolution formats.

The MA-62M also powerfully converges IT with AV applications, receiving web-based remote control via any Windows or Mac platform, such as a PC, laptop, tablet, or smart phone. The MA-62M also offers advanced audio processing, with multiband EQs, compressors and more, along with iCON, PureLink’s innovative automation platform that enables control of third-party devices such as projectors, screens, lights and more, simplifying system operation.

Easy to install and operate, the MA-62M is suited for any small to medium conference room, classroom, lecture hall, airport or hotel lobby, as well as restaurants, healthcare facilities, and control rooms.