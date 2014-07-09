PureLink Adds Executives to U.S. and Latin American Pro AV Markets

PureLink has added significant weight to its executive team with the addition of new hires across the U.S. and in Latin America. With a focus on providing "pure" digital connectivity via HD video signals, PureLink's mission to expand in the pro AV market has led to the following hires in:

Gerry Nazimek and James Kim will join Purelink as Eastern Regional sales manager and senior manager of technical sales, respectively.

Northeast U.S. & Canada

Gerry Nazimek has joined PureLink as the new Eastern Regional sales manager covering the Northeast U.S. and Canada. Nazimek brings to PureLink over thirty years of experience and accomplishments in the AV and broadcast television industry.

Nazimek began his career as the vice president and founder of Multi-Video Productions, a turn-key video production and post-production service company for broadcast television and Fortune 500 companies, with clients including CBS Network News, HBO Entertainment News, MTV News, and the Canadian Broadcasting Company. Prior to joining PureLink, and following his passion for emerging AV technologies, Nazimek served as a senior account executive for Telemetrics, managing camera robotic sales. Some major clients included ABC, Met Life Stadium, New World Symphony, and Wellington Management.

PureLink has also added James Kim, senior manager of technical sales, to the corporate staff at the Ramsey, NJ headquarters.



Kim brings to PureLink over 10 years of experience in technical sales and system development in the video security and IT marketplace. Kim will be working closely with PureLink's regional sales team, providing technical expertise and product training, as well as managing design and sales strategies to maximize customer satisfaction.

PureLink has hired Steve Lindenmeyer as the new Western Regional sales manager.



Southern California

PureLink has hired Steve Lindenmeyer as the new Western Regional sales manager covering Southern California.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, and a background in electrical engineering, Lindenmeyer brings to PureLink extensive product knowledge, providing a balance of customer service excellence with positive company promotion. Lindenmeyer began his career with three years military service and covers hardware repair, hardware & software technical support, AV rental, sales support, and system design.

Karla Leon has joined PureLink as a marketing manager.

Latin America

Karla Leon has joined PureLink as a marketing manager covering Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mexico, and South American regions. Leon brings to PureLink valuable experience in public relations, branding, and marketing communications.

Leon has been involved in the pro AV industry for over four years, serving at CEDIA as the Latin America marketing, PR and membership manager, as well as Tecnomultimedia InfoComm (InfoComm Latin America) as the marketing/PR manager. Prior to joining PureLink, Leon partnered with the Digital Signage Association - Mexico to organize Digital Signage Week Academy 2013.