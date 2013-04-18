Christie Entero HB Video Wall Display Cubes

Christie’s Entero HB video wall display cubes feature screen sizes from 50 inches to 80 inches.

The new Christie Entero HB display solutions offer ease of installation in a wide variety of cube sizes. The system also includes proprietary third generation ArraySync auto-color and brightness LED video wall management, and improved tiling and scaling capabilities.

It is a purpose-built, continuously self-managed system that delivers exceptional levels of reliability, flexibility, and functionality for utilities, government, security, and surveillance, and public and emergency services—all with lower power consumption and lower cost of ownership.