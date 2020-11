Vancouver BC, Canada--Radial Engineering has announced that Huahui Audio Technology of Beijing has been appointed as the official distributor of Radial Pro Audio (including 500 Series) products in China.

“Huahui Audio has been increasing its market share in China and we are really pleased to have them represent Radial," said Radial Engineering sales manager Steve McKay. "It is an important market and opportunity and we believe our product line is in great hands.”