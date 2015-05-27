Prysm Cascade Collaboration Video Wall and Display Solutions

The What: Prysm's Cascade video wall and display solutions have garnered industry attention for their powerful collaboration capabilities. Cascade all-in-one collaboration solutions are touch enabled, allowing users to display, share, reposition, resize, annotate and edit all types of content on screen.The What Else: Multiple teams can share a Cascade video wall with dedicated workspaces that let them pick up their work where they last left off. Cascade video walls and displays deliver groundbreaking real-time, multi-site mirroring of content, powerful and easy to use administrative tools, and lightning fast cloud-based services.