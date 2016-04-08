Proxima Introduces Portable 3,600 Lumen, WXGA Projector

The What: Proxima has released its C436W WXGA Projector.

The What Else: The C436W is the first small and portable model to be introduced this year from Proxima. Featuring a brightness level of 3,600 lumens, and WXGA 1280x800 resolution with LCD display technology, the C436W produces bright images and faithful color reproduction. Key features include full I/O connectivity including two VGA, two HDMI, USB, and RJ45 inputs.

￼”We are excited to introduce this small, bright, and portable model to meet the needs and demands of the education market and our integration partners,” said Sam Malik, president of Proxima.

The Bottom Line: The C436W also features a durable construction and includes a three years parts and labor warranty. The MSRP price is $899.00 and is available from authorized Proxima Displays dealers.