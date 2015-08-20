Proxima Displays Takes Over for ASK Proxima in U.S.

The former vice president and general manager of ASK Proxima is now leading Proxima Displays. The new company, based in Carson, CA, is focusing on 5,000- to 12,000-lumen, high-resolution projectors for use in business, education, rental and staging, and custom applications.

"ASK Proxima, which is owned by ACTO China, has decided to no longer offer projectors in the U.S.," said Sam Malik, president of Proxima Displays, Inc. "As a result, there is a vacancy in the U.S. for a great line of LCD and DLP projectors.



"As Proxima is a legacy brand name and we had built a substantial business for ASK Proxima, we did not want to let the opportunity just go away. We formed a new company and registered the Proxima brand name and trademark so that we are able to continue to meet the demand for Proxima projectors and displays."



Effective August 17, 2015, Malik has taken the reigns of the new company that will offer a full line of LCD and DLP projectors in North America directly to pro AV dealers and integration specialists.



"The company and support team is ready and the new products are ready to start shipping in August to meet a strong demand for Proxima projectors, we look forward to the continued success of the Proxima brand of products," said Malik.



The online home for the new company is www.proximadisplays.com.