ProSonus Updates Enable Cascading StudioLive RM-series Mixers

PreSonus has released a series of related updates for StudioLive RM16AI and RM32AI 32x16x3 rack-mount Active Integration digital mixers; StudioLive AI-series consoles; the StudioLive CS18AI control surface; UC Surface touch-control software for Mac, Windows, and iOS; Capture 2 recording software; and Studio One recording and production software (DAW).

With the new firmware update, two StudioLive RM-series mixers can be cascaded via AVB Ethernet to create larger mixing systems. Combine two StudioLive RM16AIs for a 32-channel mixing system, two RM32AIs for a 64-channel system, or one of each model for a 48-channel system. Both mixers in the expanded systems can be controlled from a StudioLive CS18AI, from UC Surface, and from Studio One Remote. The RM-series update also adds a new Stage Box mode that lets you use StudioLive RM-series mixers as simple I/O devices in conjunction with StudioLive AI-series consoles, in addition to the previously available remote I/O and monitor-mixer mode.

PreSonus simultaneously released Studio One 3.2, a major update that adds the ability to remote-control StudioLive RM-series XMAX preamps from the DAW, and hybrid Fat Channel processing for StudioLive RM-series and StudioLive AI Series consoles from within the DAW, making StudioLive mixers even better audio interfaces for Studio One.

The updates also add remote control of Capture live recording software from a StudioLive CS18AI and from UC Surface. Control virtual soundcheck, transport, and Record arm; drop markers; and keep an eye on record times from anywhere in the venue.

Finally, PreSonus is now shipping its integrated 48 and 64 channel StudioLive AVB Mix Systems, which include two StudioLive RM mixers, a StudioLive CS18AI control surface, Capture, UC Surface, and Studio One.