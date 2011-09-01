4As President Hill at DPAA Digital Media Summit

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) has announced that Nancy Hill, president and CEO of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s), will be the opening speaker at the DPAA’s 4th annual Digital Media Summit at the New York Marriott Marquis on Oct. 19.

The day–long event (8am – 5pm) will examine critical topics related to digital place-based media, including contextual engagement and planning strategies, and feature case studies presented by leading national advertisers. An exhibit hall also will be open to attendees.

In addition to the announcement regarding Hill, the DPAA said that sponsorship sales for the event already have surpassed last year’s total by 50%, despite just recently being opened up to non-members. DPAA expects more than 400 people to attend this year’s event, up from 300 last year.

Susan Danaher, president of the DPAA, said, “The high level of enthusiasm for this year’s Digital Media Summit reflects the rapidly growing interest in digital place-based media among advertisers and agencies. Everyone recognizes the value of reaching consumers at the right place and right time, and this year’s conference will really drill down into how brands are tapping into this value in new and creative ways.”

Summit sponsors and exhibitors to date include the 4A’s, NEC Display Solutions, Ayuda Media Systems, AMI Entertainment, Captivate Network, Zoom Media & Marketing, Premier Retail Networks, Akoo, The Wall Street Journal Office Network and Care Media Holdings Corp.