Sanyo Releases New Compact Projector

Sanyo has released the PLC-HP7000L compact projector, featuring full HD 1920 x 1080 native resolution and Sanyo’s QuaDrive technology.

With a long-life optical engine, inorganic panel and long-life filter system, the PLC-HP7000L has increased reliability with low maintenance costs, according to the company.

This compact projector includes 5 optional lenses, picture in picture, picture by picture, powered zoom and focus, vertical and horizontal keystone correction, and a mechanical shutter. In additional to traditional inputs, the projector also has an HDMI input.