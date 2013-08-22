BlueBOLT Adds Network Management Feature Upgrade to Existing Products

BlueBOLT has added a network management feature to its cloud-based power and energy management platform.

The new feature allows users to query (ping) any device with an IP address on a network from a BlueBOLT-enabled component with a BlueBOLT-CV1 card. In the event of a failed ping response, BlueBOLT can send email notifications, reboot an outlet, reboot a series of outlets in sequence, or any combination of the above.

The network management feature facilitates a self-healing network, which will drastically reduce service calls, limit truck rolls, and ultimately provide a better experience for the end user, the company says.



Initially designed to facilitate the control of power and energy usage and remotely reboot problem components in installed electronics systems, the company's hardware and software technology provides a plug-and-play Web interface where users can control AC outlets to schedule, monitor, and manage their energy consumption easily. With this new feature, BlueBOLT expands from power and energy management to network management—a key infrastructure element—for a full systems management platform.

"Because BlueBOLT is designed to be the simplest Web-based power management solution available, network management was the next logical step," said John Benz, director of power and accessories, Core Brands. "With the unique ability to ping devices directly from the cloud, integrators, contractors, installers, and technicians can diagnose and repair networks remotely, resulting in fewer vehicles on the street and a greater power and cost-savings for the end user. Combined with BlueBOLT's auto-reboot feature to ensure a consistent connection to the Internet, BlueBOLT provides a tremendous amount of value to both the integrator and their clients by ensuring systems perform their best."

The network management feature can be utilized in commercial or residential applications where networked equipment could potentially lock up. By leveraging the cloud-based ping, problematic networked equipment can be automatically rebooted from anywhere in the world, eliminating potential service calls and reducing system downtime.