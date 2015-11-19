Primeview USA Chooses DB Associates to Rep Midwest

Primeview USA has added a new manufacturer's representative firm, DB Associates, to its sales force team. DB Associates is led by Doug Bergfeld, a 30-year technology sales and marketing veteran.

Founded in 1985, DB Associates is a Midwest-based company that represents manufacturers in the video and audio visual industries. DB Associates works closely with dealers, integrators, and consultants to provide solutions for the education, corporate, government, transportation, medical, broadcast, house of worship, and industrial markts.



DB Associates also assists principals by providing sales and marketing support such as dealer training, technical training, and end-user demonstrations. Some of DB's recent projects include Georgetown University, Mercedes Benz showrooms, WCVB Boston TV studios, and Century Link Center scoreboard video.



"With the tremendous growth in the use of video walls and commercial monitors in all market verticals, we're excited to be representing Primeview," said Doug Bergfeld, principal at DB Associates, Inc. "They're one of the industry leaders in video display technology."

DB Associates will represent Primeview USA in the Midwest in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Southern Illinois.



"Leveraging our success in the 24/7 environment of broadcast and mission control throughout the Midwest, we are confident that the staff at DB Associates will help Primeview achieve our goal of introducing new strategic partners and their customers to the possibilities of enhancing their customers' visual experience with ultra-reliable solutions," said Chanan S. Averbuch, SVP of The Americas at Primeview USA.