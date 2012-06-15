InfoComm Adopts New Sustainability Policy

- InfoComm International has adopted a new sustainability policy.
- The policy spells out InfoComm’s commitment to supporting its members’ ability to create, operate and maintain sustainable professional audiovisual environments. It also delineates actions that InfoComm staff and members can take to minimize the impact of their activities on the ecosystem.
- “As a leading association and manager of trade shows, InfoComm International has a responsibility to operate in a manner that minimizes its impact on the environment,” says Allen Weidman, InfoComm sustainability officer. “By adopting this policy, InfoComm is demonstrating its true commitment to being a leader in the area of sustainability.”
- As the producer of one of the largest trade shows in the United States, InfoComm recognizes its annual trade show in North America presents many opportunities to minimize the industry’s impact on the environment. To that end, InfoComm is working with one of our top vendors, Freeman, to implement this new policy.
- To view the complete policy, visit infocomm.org.