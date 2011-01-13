Minicom for ISE Digital Signage Showcase

- Minicom Digital Signage, manufacturer of media distribution and innovative management solutions for the digital signage industry, is again partnering with ISE to help create the Digital Signage Showcase, and is co-organizing the Digital Signage Expert Tour, along with OVAB Europe, at ISE in Amsterdam on Feb 1 – 3, 2011.
- While many actors of the digital signage industry will be exhibiting at ISE 2011, they will present bits and pieces of digital signage networks in many different booths, showing their own parts of the overall application. The DS Showcase at ISE 2011 will provide a complete 'end-to-end‘ overview of the digital signage eco-system with a perspective on how to plan, create, rollout and operate a full-scale digital signage network, from content to measurement.
- André Koitzsch, Minicom Digital Signage Sales Director for EMEA, says: “Minicom Digital Signage is delighted to be partnering with ISE, which is the major European exhibition for the digital signage industry. In the DS Showcase, we will demonstrate how digital signage solutions provide a competitive platform to all vertical markets to fulfill their customers’ expectations. MDS will take this opportunity to present its latest ScreenGate solution family, which offers IP streaming media delivery and state of the art management capability, with Proof-of-Performance technology included.”
- The Digital Signage Expert Tour is co-organized with OVAB and will start at the DS Showcase. This Tour is an educational framework designed to help visitors understand the full digital out-of-home experience on the ISE show floor and to provide them with an overview of selected exhibitors, following the path of the digital signage supply chain, outlining how the various pieces fit into the overall digital signage puzzle.
- Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, says: "As the market for digital signage continues to grow, so it has become an even larger part of our event. ISE now offers a greater number of digital signage exhibits and solutions than any other European tradeshow. The Digital Signage Showcase and Expert Tour were a great success at ISE 2010, and we are delighted to be working with Minicom Digital Signage and OVAB Europe again in helping to make these important events happen.”
