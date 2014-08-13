PRG Names Paridaen President and COO

Production Resource Group has promoted Stephan Paridaen to president and chief operating officer. Paridaen served as PRG’s CEO for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa since 2009.

Stephan Paridaen

In his new role, Paridaen will apply his management expertise and services to supervising the global operations of the company, the delivery of new technologies and services offerings, and the further development of PRG’s efforts in the corporate and global special events markets.

“Along with attracting world-class talent to the company, one of my top priorities is recognizing and developing PRG’s existing leadership team. Stephan has demonstrated exceptional operational leadership in Europe. He has earned the respect of the entire PRG team, our customers and our partners. This new role will expand his operational leadership globally and position him to play a critical role in leading PRG into the future," said PRG chairman and CEO Jeremiah J. Harris.

“PRG has a unique position in the market and is well-positioned for continued growth,” said Paridaen. “I'm excited about the opportunities ahead of us and look forward to developing and bringing the most innovative technology and solutions to the entertainment and event markets.”

Previously, Paridaen served as division president of media & entertainment at Barco, an international leading professional display solutions provider. While there, he led the digital cinema markets and created the LED display division, pioneering the convergence of video and lighting in the entertainment industry.