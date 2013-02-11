Analog Way Offers New Optimized Remote Control Software

Analog Way has delivered a brand new web-based Remote Control Software for its new LiveCore platform-based systems.



By offering advanced monitoring resources as well as Remote Maintenance opportunities, this intuitive and user-friendly Remote Control Software (Web RCS) will help users create sophisticated presentations.

At ISE 2013, Analog Way introduced a brand new generation of high-end AV Processors. Based on the new LiveCore platform, the NeXtage 16 and SmartMatriX Ultra include a new optimized User Interface for improved creativity and control. Being web-based, the new Remote Control Software (Web RCS) can be run virtually anywhere on any computing system connected to the internet—PC, Mac or tablet.

The Web RCS offers a user-friendly graphic interface consisting of 3 independent sections: Setup, Edition and Live. A Wizard mode leads operators in the setup of the device and the preparation of the show.

With updating snapshots of the connected sources available in the interface, the intuitive dashboard allows operators to fully prepare their shows, and control them live during their events. An innovative Sequences mode in the Live menu allows easy organization of presets through drag and drop. To save time and increase creativity, up to 5 operators per device can connect on the Web RCS and work from different computing systems on different tasks simultaneously. Any operation is seen in real time by all the Web RCS users, thus ensuring effective preparation and monitoring.

The Web RCS allows the NeXtage 16 and SmartMatriX Ultra to support multiple Remote Services. Among the advantages offered, users can quickly clone a set-up if needed. Important data related to the use of the machine is also stored (working hours per show, in total,…). Remote Support and Assistance is also available. Analog Way’s Technical Support team can remotely connect to the machine to support users whenever requested.

“With our new LiveCore based systems, we intend to deliver powerful live processing capabilities, but also peace of mind," said Franck Facon, MarCom director at Analog Way. "Our new processors were designed to ensure easy utilization and monitoring in the field. Our brand new Web Remote Control Software is key in this process: intuitive and user-friendly, it makes our processors easy to configure, easy to use and easy to maintain whenever needed.”