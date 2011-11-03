Casio Expands Pro High Brightness Series

Casio America, Inc. has expanded its Pro High Brightness Series with two new models, the XJ-H1700 and XJ-H1750, with a 4000 lumen output.

“Casio has continued to evolve its lamp-free technology during the last two years to meet growing market demands, thus producing brightness output that is unmatched by competitive offerings,” said Matt Mustachio, general manager of Casio’s Business Projector Division. “We believe Casio’s line of professional projectors is quickly becoming the preferred solution across all industries including corporate, government, higher education, digital signage and rental. The total cost of ownership is reduced based on the lamp-free technology; combine this technology with high brightness and quick response these projectors become the go-to product for any industry looking to reduce cost.”

Featuring Casio’s LASER & LED HYBRID Light Source technology, the new Pro projectors continue to provide lamp-free, eco-friendly data projection at a fraction of the cost of traditional projectors. Casio’s LASER & LED HYBRID Light Source combines blue laser light and a fluorescent element to generate a high output of green light. The green light, blue laser light, and the light emitted by a red LED are projected through a DLP chip which, in turn, is passed through the projection lens to form an image. This technology achieves an increase in color spectrum compared with a mercury lamp, while lowering a projector’s total cost of ownership and maximizing investment.

Additionally, Casio’s Pro projectors are DLP 3D ready and can display 3D content from a 3D capable computer.

“Our new projectors, the XJ-H1700 and XJ-H1750, provide the highest brightness in the industry, deliver crisp, clear images and are equipped with Casio’s second generation LASER & LED HYBRID Light Source, which replaces the traditional mercury lamp,” said Mustachio. “Casio’s experience as a leader in high-brightness lamp-free projection makes it the preferred solution provider across all industries.”

Equipped with a network connection via wireless and wired LAN capabilities, the XJ-H1700 and

XJ-H1750 incorporate enhanced audio features such as a large output speaker. Casio has increased audio power to 10 watts for the Pro line to ensure that sound travels in every type of setting. They are also fitted with an RGB-Out port, multiple audio inputs and an audio output for connection to a separate audio system.

Furthermore, the XJ-H1750 is Interactive Whiteboard ready which enables users to transform any surface into an interactive workspace. The optional pen and software allow presenters to write and annotate on the screen or switch to “mouse” mode and control the PC.

The XJ-H1700 will be available for an MSRP of $1,999.99 and XJ-H1750 will be available for an MSRP of $2,199.99 and both are covered by a 3 year parts and labor warrant including 6000 hours on the light source.