PreSonus Names Stephen Fraser CEO, Jim Odom President

PreSonus Audio's COO, Stephen Fraser, has been promoted to CEO this month. Founder and former Chief Strategy Officer, Jim Odom, will become President.

Stephen Fraser and Jim Odom.

Kevin Couhig, Board Chairman, said, "We believe Stephen is ideally suited to lead PreSonus forward as Chief Executive. In his five years as PreSonus COO, he has developed highly effective strategies backed by strong operating skills and relentless execution. Outgoing CEO Jim Mack will be a tough act to follow, but we're confident that Stephen will continue a great track record as CEO. At the same time, we are delighted that Founder Jim Odom has chosen to take an even more active day-to-day role, concentrating on building relationships at the sales, distribution, and technology levels."

New CEO Stephen Fraser's career began in corporate banking at Bankers Trust Company and he held senior positions at Credit Du Nord and Banque Bruxelles Lambert, where he was head of Corporate Finance. His post-banking career included senior positions as ICE PLC Managing Director, and president of the U.S. operations of sister company Lenlyn Limited. In 2004, Fraser joined Behringer Group, where he was president of the North America subsidiary before moving to Singapore as Behringer Group COO and then Chief of Staff. Fraser joined the PreSonus team in January 2010.