Presentational Rentals rebrands to 'PR Live'

PR Live new logo

South London based Presentation Rentals has re-branded as ‘PR Live’ to reflect the nature of its business and the current scope of the company’s activities.

The company was launched in 1997 by MD Ian Coull as an AV equipment rental company – initially supplying small projectors, screens and PowerPoint presentation kits.

PR Live's 18 person crew

It’s now grown into a full technical production supplier offering the latest audio, lighting and video hardware and technology, plus a range of associated services including complete show and event design, video content creation, graphics, artwork and set design / building.



“Live – and larger scale - production is now our core business, and the change reflects this and acknowledges the very talented team we have on board as well as looking forward to the our blueprint for future development,” said Coull.

‘The team’ currently includes 18 full time employees including co-owner Justin Hammond, production designer Jenny Woolard and sales & communications specialist Emma Perrin who work alongside AV technicians and engineers, and video content creators and editors in the London office.

Formerly Presentation Rentals now the PR Live team

“Retaining the well-known and recognised ‘PR’ with the addition of ‘Live’ is a more appropriate description of the projects we are now delivering,” said Hammond.

PR Live is focusing on premium brands like Clay Paky moving lights, Christie projection and d&b audio.