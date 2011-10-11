Shure Hosts Student Recording Competition

Niles, IL--Shure Incorporated announced that entry registration for its eighth annual Fantastic Scholastic Recording Competition is now open until October 21 for university and college students nationwide.

Judged by a panel of renowned musicians and industry professionals, the competition enables students to record a musical composition with the same high-quality Shure gear used by professional musicians and engineers.

A random drawing on or about October 24 will narrow down the registrants to ten competing schools. Each participant will receive a standardized microphone locker from Shure that must be used to complete a recording project as part of the competition. Contents of the locker include one KSM313, two KSM32, two KSM44A, one KSM42, two KSM141, four SM57, two SM27, one Beta 52A, one Beta 57A, one Beta 91A, three Beta 98AMP, two Beta 181/S each with an additional Omni capsule, one SM7B, one VP88, and one A27M.

Competing teams from each school are required to track and mix an original piece of music, which will then be judged by a panel of industry professionals who will evaluate the recordings based on their overall fidelity, clarity, sonic balance, and creativity in selection and placement of the microphones. The winning school will be awarded the entire Shure microphone locker, valued at more than $10,000.

In addition, students on one of the winning teams will receive prizes ranging from a KSM42 microphone, valued at $999 each to SRH840 headphones, valued at $250 each. Previous judges have included esteemed musicians and recording engineers, including Ed Cherney, Keith Olsen, Mike Clink, Frank Filipetti, Sylvia Massey, and Elliot Scheiner, among many others.

"Every year the caliber of student talent improves, and we’re amazed by the quality of their compositions,” said Terri Hartman, director of marketing communications, Shure Americas. “As we move into our eighth year of the competition, we’re proud to continue supporting students who are pursing careers in the recording and music industry, and we look forward to another round of impressive submissions this year.”