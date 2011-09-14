VSI Addresses Low-Cost Compression

Steve Lee, national sales manager for IPTV products at Visionary Solutions Inc. (VSI), will present a session at the September meeting of the San Diego Chapter of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) exploring low-cost MPEG compression solutions for television broadcasters.

The speaking session will be held at noon on September 21 at TV Magic, located at 8112 Engineer Road in Kearny Mesa, San Diego.

With declining budgets, broadcasters today need technology solutions that offer outstanding picture quality and rock-solid stability while saving money over traditional broadcast equipment. The session presented by Lee will address this growing demand and outline how broadcasters can take advantage of available, advanced technologies. The session will showcase live HD video over a private IP network, a webcast of live TV, and highlight a wireless HD ENG pack used at a major network.

Lee, a 25-year high-tech industry veteran, has held marketing and business development positions in computer hardware, enterprise software, cloud computing, mobile applications, and IPTV sales.