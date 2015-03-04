Premier Mounts Unveils New Solutions Group

Premier Mounts has launched its Solutions Group, a branch of trusted advisors who are exclusively dedicated to developing creative mounting solutions to best suit each client's project, budget, and timeline objectives.

The Solutions Group, led by Shaun O'Brien, AV mount expert with over thirteen years of experience at Premier Mounts, specializes in consultation, training, project management, and installation support for audio video mounting solutions. The Solutions Group also performs site surveys offering innovative options that best fit the project and deliver the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and also offer one-on-one customer support to enhance the experience.

"Digital signage is expanding our client's opportunities for customer engagement in ways that were not possible in the past," said Shaun O'Brien, solutions group manager, Premier Mounts. "Getting involved in projects early in the design phase allows our customer to offload some of the responsibility to us. Providing one-on-one technical support ensures that we meet customer objectives in budgets, install efficiencies and performance, and ROI."

"We designed our Solutions Group to better serve our clients as a true partner. The concept is built around delivering individual support, getting closer to our clients, and being in it together," said Rich Pierro, co-CEO, Premier Mounts, "Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for our Partners to engage our expertise during the design and development process, and to deliver solutions specifically created to address common pitfalls by resolving them before they even arise."

Consultation to Minimize Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)



The Premier Mounts Solutions Group draws on over thirty-eight years of industry expertise, with engineering, dedicated solutions, and leadership teams. Team members are able to perform site surveys in order to develop innovative solutions that will lower each partner's TCO, in addition to complying with each client's budgetary restrictions and project goals. Following each consultation, the Solutions Group rapidly delivers design drawings, matching efficiency with a deep knowledge of AV mounting solutions for any application.

A Trusted Advisor, Right from the Start



The Solutions Group is comprised of recognized and certified AV industry experts, with the ability to provide essential foresight during project management for any application. Teamed with the Premier Engineering Services Group and a UL and ETL certification and testing facility, the Solutions Group is supported by vertically integrated in-house manufacturing that goes beyond basic mounting solutions. Members of the Solutions Group collectively understand structural integrity, wind load testing, modes of attachment, environmental effects on equipment, thermal engineering, and human factors, and provide insight into a variety of potential hazards that can be avoided by bringing early attention to issues before they arise, saving time and money.

Your Premier Partner for Engaging Solutions

The Solutions Group provides a Partnership through the full breadth of each project, as team members seek to understand each of their client's pain points in order to deliver expert solutions. Each solution is specifically designed to meet the client's unique needs by drawing upon a vast inventory of stock products, and developing semi-custom, and fully customized product to best suit any application and project goals. Premier Partners also have direct access to the Solutions Group through a dedicated phone line and email communication to ensure fast response times and customer service that goes beyond the mounting solution.