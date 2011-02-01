Lectrosonics to Co-Sponsor Wireless Webinar

Rio Rancho, NM--Lectrosonics is pleased to announce its co-sponsorship of the forthcoming webinar Wireless Theater: Optimizing Systems for Vocal Clarity. The webinar, scheduled for Tuesday, February 8th, 2011 at 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific is free (after registering). This is an excellent opportunity for sound designers, technical directors, production managers, music directors at houses of worship, FOH mixers, system integrators, and audio installation professionals to gain insight into high quality, trouble-free wireless microphone performance.

For anyone involved in theatrical sound, musicals, audio for presentation/training spaces, or sound production for houses of worship, this is an excellent opportunity to learn tips and techniques for optimizing one’s wireless system in this exclusive Webcast, produced by the editors of Mix and Sound & Video Contractor.

Participants will go behind the scenes with the production crew at American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco to examine the process of setting up a wireless infrastructure, including microphone and transmitter placement, audio gain structure and signal quality, antenna choice and placement for receivers, pre-production frequency coordination, plus how to address common issues such as wardrobe noise and perspiration. This will be a comprehensive look at all that’s involved to feed clean, strong, trouble-free signals to the house console.

Karl Winkler, director of business development at Lectrosonics, commented on the webcast. “We are pleased to be involved in this endeavor with the editors of Mix and Sound & Video Contractor,” states Winkler. “While wireless microphones are used extensively, there are many misconceptions about how the technology is best used. This program will clear the air of many common misunderstandings.”