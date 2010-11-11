Electro-Voice to Provide Sound for Commonwealth Games

NEW DELHI, INDIA--With a 60,000-plus seating capacity, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India is the biggest venue to be used for the October, 2010 XIX Commonwealth Games. The stadium is hosting athletics events and, most importantly, served as the venue for the Games’ opening and closing ceremonies.

An array of equipment from Electro-Voice serves as the main permanent audio system at the stadium, extending EV’s preeminence in the design of systems for the world’s largest sporting events, including the summer and winter Olympic Games and the recent FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in South Africa, at which EV systems were installed in 9 out of the 10 stadiums used for the games. The Electro-Voice system at Nehru Stadium is the largest pro sound installation on record in India.

Designed by the Electro-Voice team in Burnsville, Minnesota, and installed and comissioned by Bosch India, the system comprises 132 customized XLC127DVX (line-array), 120 Sx300PI, 300 EVID 6.2, and 60 ZX5-60PI surface-mounted systems, all driven by a combination of 135 P3000RL and TG amplifiers to deliver an average of 107 dB and a peak of 115 dB. The entire system is remote-controlled and supervised from a single laptop in the stadium control room, all via EV’s IRIS-Net software platform. The system’s Auto Gain Control increases or decreases the sound levels consistently with changes in the level of ambient crowd noise.

All external speakers were manufactured to exceed the IP55 standard for weather resistance, while the system’s speech intelligibility surpasses the approved standard of 0.55 RASTI.