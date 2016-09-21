Powersoft Hosts M-System Listening Sessions in LA

Powersoft is hosting exclusive listening sessions on Wednesday October 28th and Thursday October 29th at The Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Attend to find out how Class D amplifiers and moving magnet linear technology are changing what is possible in live sound reproduction.

Powersoft co-founder and R&D director Claudio Lastrucci, and M-System project manager Massimo Minardi will give an overview of the power and efficiency benefits Powersoft¹s Class-D amplification can deliver, while demonstrating the next generation of amplifiers and moving magnet linear technology.

The M-System is a powerful solution for high output power subwoofers, utilizing Powersoft's M-Force motor transducer, its M-Drive switching mode amplifier module, and its Differential Pressure Control (DPC) technology. Click here to register for Powersoft’s exclusive listening sessions.