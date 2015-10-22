Postano Partners with BrightSign on Social Media Visualization

Postano has developed an integration with BrightSign that will make its social engagement platform available to BrightSign customers via its 4K1142 solid-state digital signage media player.

This collaboration will afford 4K1142 users such as retailers and corporations the ability to display Postano's social media visualizations, which the company said can increase interaction and engagement with customers, clients, and employees.



"While social media is one of the most effective mediums to interact with consumers and stakeholders, it has been a difficult tool for brands to take advantage of at physical locations," said Justin Garrity, president at Postano. "Now, thanks to our partnership with BrightSign, brands can easily host stunning social media visualizations on digital displays at key retail or corporate locations, and interact with and engage customers like never before."



Postano enables brands to find and curate the best social fan content and publish that content as visualizations across web, mobile, and live screen displays for industries such as higher education, live events, sports, retail, and beyond. Postano integrates all the major social networks, allowing brands to aggregate and display user-generated content.



"We're very excited to announce the partnership with Postano," said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. "Through this integration and the release of our new 6.0 platform firmware, we are now able to offer our users the ability to better tap the power of social media to engage their consumers. We expect that this will set the stage for much greater use of social media within the digital signage industry."