L-Acoustics and Sennheiser End Distribution Agreement

Marcoussis, France--L-Acoustics and Sennheiser Canada have announced a joint decision to end their collaboration.

Sennheiser Canada will cease to be the exclusive distributor of the L-Acoustics brand in Canada, effective January 1, 2012.

Starting January 2012, all sales support will be provided direct from L-Acoustics. A communiqué to this effect will be issued to all Canadian customers and users within the next few days. As for the future representation of the brand, L-Acoustics will establish a Certified Provider Network for Canada. This scheme has already been implemented successfully in other European markets and in the U.S.

“Sennheiser Canada has always proven to be a professional and dedicated partner for L-Acoustics during our many years of collaboration, and we wish them well for the future,” said L-Acoustics business development director, Jochen Frohn.

“After 18 years of a positive and fruitful collaboration with L-Acoustics, we are parting ways amicably and Sennheiser Canada will continue to honor its commitments to its existing L-Acoustics customers in regards to service and support,” said Jean Langlais, president of Sennheiser Canada.