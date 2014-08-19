PNTA Joins Yamaha Dealer Network

PNTA opened its doors in1975 as a local Seattle area supplier of theatrical equipment and consumables. Since that time, PNTA has expanded staff and capabilities to provide a wealth of services for customers nationally. Employee owned since 2008, the company has increased its services to include audio, video, and lighting. As part of its recent growth, PNTA has joined the Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems dealer network, adding the new Yamaha QL Digital Audio Console to their ever-growing Yamaha arsenal.
With an expert technical services staff, PNTA installs and repairs equipment and supports both non-profit and private customers through their event services department providing production requirements for events of all sizes. Masters at their craft, the event services staff enriches the company with backgrounds in systems design, lighting design, sound design, set design, stage management, equipment repair, event design and production, and graphic arts and design.
- PNTA is located in a 20,000 square-foot facility near downtown Seattle. The facility notably includes a sizeable brick and mortar retail store supporting its dealer activity for leading entertainment and live production manufacturers, now including Yamaha Commercial Audio products. The company has an active walk-in customer business seeking to buy lighting, audio, video, staging and special effects, drapery and decorative fabrics, as well as an extensive assortment of consumables.
- “We did an exhaustive internal review of what audio vendor we needed to strategically add to best accelerate our market progress in growing our overall audio business," stated Dave Vaught, event services production manager at PNTA. "We were particularly interested in broadening our offering in professional products appealing to our client base. We focused those efforts initially in audio control and sound reproduction as we needed more tools for sale, rental, and event services support. With the substantial market position and reputation of Yamaha and its many new and highly regarded products recently introduced, the answer became clear. We are happy to have become a Yamaha dealer and integrator of Yamaha’s Commercial Audio Systems products.”
- Vaught said that PNTA wanted to add consoles that they expected to see high rental demand from for both existing customers and customers travelling into the state of Washington. “With the announcement of the QL Series, we found a very forward-thinking technological capability in a footprint that was easily transportable while being exceedingly powerful. The expandability of the QL Series clinched our choice and buying depth at key levels. Based on our client history, every need we could think of could be answered by some or all of the features of Yamaha QL desks. We were impressed with a number of the features, including onboard recording, signal and effect processing, auto-mixing, and iPad integration.
- “While our company size has grown along with the expanded services we now offer, PNTA retains what we started with when we first opened our doors—a dedication to meeting the needs of our valued customers and finding creative solutions to tough problems,” stated Richard Carlson, president. “By adding Yamaha products to our product line, we can now offer the ultimate in quality and reliability to our audio customers. Yamaha consoles are specified on many riders and fill rental needs as well as being versatile for our production needs.”