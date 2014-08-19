PNTA Joins Yamaha Dealer Network

PNTA opened its doors in1975 as a local Seattle area supplier of theatrical equipment and consumables. Since that time, PNTA has expanded staff and capabilities to provide a wealth of services for customers nationally. Employee owned since 2008, the company has increased its services to include audio, video, and lighting. As part of its recent growth, PNTA has joined the Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems dealer network, adding the new Yamaha QL Digital Audio Console to their ever-growing Yamaha arsenal.

With an expert technical services staff, PNTA installs and repairs equipment and supports both non-profit and private customers through their event services department providing production requirements for events of all sizes. Masters at their craft, the event services staff enriches the company with backgrounds in systems design, lighting design, sound design, set design, stage management, equipment repair, event design and production, and graphic arts and design.