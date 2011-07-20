Behringer Reveals Summer Savings Event

Behringer has launched its "Summer Savings Event," a limited time offer allowing consumers in the U.S. and Canada to enjoy savings of up to 60 percent on an array of Behringer's most popular products.

Products in the sale include the company's EUROLIVE B212D and B215D Powered Speakers, XENYX 502, 802 and 1222FX mixers, and all three models of EUROPORT portable PA systems, the EPA150, EPA300 and EPA900.

"We are very excited to offer our loyal consumers such a tremendous summer value in the face of the toughest economy in decades," said Arie Korpel, senior manager, worldwide sales for Behringer parent company, the MUSIC Group. "Our company was founded on the principle of offering high quality, professional equipment at fair prices, and we're always looking for opportunities to reinforce that ideal. These are phenomenal values on the hottest sellers in these categories, and they represent an extremely exciting opportunity for our customers to get the gear they really want."