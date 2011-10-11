AES Convention Posts Lunchtime Keynotes

New York, NY--“This year’s Lunchtime Keynote events will offer attendees options designed to appeal to a wide range of interests,” said Convention Chair Jim Anderson. "Our guest speakers run the gamut from mp3 innovator Karlheinz Brandenburg to celebrated jazz bassist Ron Carter and noted broadcast journalist/engineer and futurist Skip Pizzi. Each is guaranteed to provide an information-packed respite from the busy Exhibition Hall and crowded Event Presentations. Attendees are reminded to ‘bring their own lunches.’”

The 131st AES Convention will be held at NYC’s Javits Center October 20-23. Lunchtime Keynotes are set for 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

KARLHEINZ BRANDENBURG, THE MP3 STORY: One of the original developers of mp3, Brandenburg has been researching digital audio compression since 1977. The Internet’s evolution from text-based medium to major carrier for sound heralded dramatic payload changes and, new dangers for audio quality. It also rocked business models for music sales and the foundations of the music industry.

RON CARTER, JAZZ INNOVATOR: A revealing conversation with celebrated bassist and cellist Ron Carter, whose smart, elegant, and funky bass lines helped anchor the worlds of jazz, R&B, and rock. Noted music journalist and author Ashley Kahn, will include musical and video selections as Carter discusses a long and versatile career, which includes performing with Miles Davis; triumphs as a bandleader, and his most recent recording project, The Great Big Band.

SKIP PIZZI, THE FUTURE OF BROADCASTING IN A CONNECTED WORLD: Have rumors of broadcasting’s demise been greatly exaggerated? An insightful technologist brings a fresh perspective to industry predictions of the impending death of broadcast, and the Internet’s rise as the preferred distribution method for audio and video.

Photo Jazz Legend Ron Carter is AES Convention Lunchtime Keynote Speaker 1:15 to 2:15 on Saturday, October 22 at The Jacob Javits Center.

For an in-depth preview of 131st Audio Engineering Convention events please visit: aes.org.