Tightrope Carousel Digital Signage Series 250 and 320

At InfoComm 2013, Tightrope Media Systems will demonstrate upgrades to the 250 and 320 series of the Carousel Digital Signage system, all of which are now shipping.



All Carousel Servers and player appliances include hardware enhancements and the newly released Carousel 6.3.4 software update, which provides support for H.264 live video streams (RTP and RTSP) via a streaming device such as VBrick and Visionary Solutions. The rack-mountable Carousel 320 and the VESA-mountable Carousel 250 series appliances now also support 1080p/30 video in H.264, as well as multiple video formats in 720p.

Upgraded components in the Carousel 320 series include HDMI, component, and composite TV inputs for live video, while the Carousel Solo 250 and Player 250 have the option to add a live TV input, either for HD or SD. Alternatively, Carousel users can send HD video streams directly to any Carousel player or Solo device.