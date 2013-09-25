Christie and Display Development Partner at CEDIA Expo

Christie and Display Development are partnering at CEDIA Expo 2013, taking place September 26-28 in Denver. Featured solutions include the Christie FHD551-W outdoor flat panel, which allows for digital signage both indoors and outdoors. The show’s theme: “Evolving Technologies in the Integrated Home” will highlight the executable tools and the right type of focused resources to help users adapt and evolve their business and own the network and the home.

Among the systems at Display Development’s booth #3812 are various projection displays, as well as high definition flat panel solutions that can be installed both in-ceiling, in-wall, out-of-doors, even in harsh environments.

The Christie FHD551-W outdoor flat panel is a weather-resistant display with optically-bonded glass that allows for digital signage both indoors and outdoors. The Christie FHD551-X 55-inch high definition flat panel with ultra-narrow bezels for a near-seamless display and the optional Corning Gorilla Glass will also be a highlight.

The 55-inch Christie WeatherAll FHD551-W, a professional grade full HD (1920 x 1080 resolution) solution, is designed to perform in a range of applications including outdoor sporting venues, outdoor live events, theme parks, wayfinding, resorts, transportation, and other outdoor environments not typically applicable with standard LCD panels.

Designed for a variety of large-format, tiled display wall applications, the Christie FHD551-X is a professional grade LCD flat panel with full HD resolution, an ultra-narrow bezel and an energy-efficient LED backlight.

Combining image quality with a low cost of ownership, the Christie M Series of 3-chip DLP projectors delivers results in numerous applications. Available with WXGA, SX+, HD and WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution while providing up to 10,000:1 contrast ratio, the Christie M Series also features Christie Twist, which enables edge-blending and warping.

The partnership also includes the Christie CP4230 DLP Digital Cinema projector. Fully DCI compliant, the Christie CP4200 platform is a 4K DLP solution that is able to provide brilliant 3D images, a high level of content security, and easy adaptability, operation and maintenance.

“Display Development is recognized for its architecturally elegant solutions to residential display systems that exceed the expectations of even the most discerning clients,” said Bryan Boehme, senior sales manager, Christie. “Christie is pleased to provide its digital projectors and flat-panels to help expand Display Development’s offering with a new series of visual displays.”