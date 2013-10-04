Haivision’s Viper 2.0 Enables Content Capture and Sharing, Locally and Over the Internet

Haivision has released a major upgrade to the Viper, a fully integrated appliance, giving users easier ways to capture, stream, review, distribute, and publish rich, multi-stream HD video content used in situational training, skills assessment, advanced instruction and detailed presentations.

Adopted by organizations in the enterprise, education, medical, and federal industries, Viper now offers integrated workflows to export media and for cloud distribution of live and on demand content. To share media outside of the integrated VoD portal of the Viper, authorized users can now easily export video files in different formats to network attached devices or to USB ports. To reach broader audiences, the Viper now includes publishing of live and on-demand assets into the powerful workflows of the Haivision Video Cloud or, via RTMP, users can now live stream directly to popular CDNs.

Supporting advanced integration features, the Viper now includes a control API to allow room controllers and other third-party devices to remotely manage Viper's streaming, recording, and publishing functions and supports camera control directly from the Viper's touch panel.

The Viper also supports secure streaming with AES encryption for live and on-demand viewing across facilities, along with new features for conditional, role-based access to enable multiple users to access user-specific content. Designed for non-technical users, Viper's intuitive user interface is easy to use with improved touch screen capabilities and new localization features, supporting many languages, including French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

"We've seen rapid adoption of the Viper at universities and medical schools for recording and streaming presentations and medical procedures," said Peter Maag, chief marketing officer Haivision. "Because it is a single room appliance that delivers high-quality media across campus securely without the need for a central server platform, the Viper is incredibly simple to deploy."