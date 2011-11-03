NEC 46-inch X462HB Display

NEC Display Solutions of America, provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, announced today the latest addition to its X Series, the high-bright 46-inch X462HB. This professional-grade, large-screen display is designed for the rigors of 24/7 operation in a variety of applications, including outdoor digital signage, drive-thru menu boards and video walls.

The new X462HB offers a quarter-lambda polarizing film, which allows for outdoor viewing with polarized sunglasses in both landscape and portrait orientations. This is essential for quick-service restaurant (QSR) owners to ensure their customers can easily and clearly read the drive-thru menu with any type of polarized eyewear. The display's full high-definition panel, a new feature in this next generation model, brilliantly displays content.

"The improvement of NEC's high-bright display addresses the concerns of customers who require a polarized solution," said Rachel Karnani, Product Manager for Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. "This type of model is extremely popular with retail and QSR customers requiring a bright display to accommodate high ambient lighting conditions or outdoor installations. The 1080p resolution is another upgrade that our customers will appreciate for content creation purposes."

The X462HB includes the following additional features:

-- Professional-grade LCD panel with advanced thermal protection and sealed panel design for the most formidable digital signage industry requirements

-- Full 1080p high-definition resolution

-- Brightness of 1200 cd/m (typical) and contrast ratio of 3500:1 (typical) enable vibrant image quality

-- Power consumption of 320W (typical, <0.5W in standby)

-- Full digital connectivity with DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D

-- RS-232C, Ethernet (RJ45), IR Remote and DDC/CI enable automated email notifications for diagnostic purposes and multi-display control

-- Built-in expansion slot allows for seamless integration of future third-party components

-- AmbiBright(TM) ambient light sensor to automate brightness according to existing lighting conditions

-- Landscape and portrait orientations

-- Network Control and Communication allows the highest level of remote display management

-- TileMatrix(TM) technology for video walls up to 100 displays

-- 24/7 scheduler with real-time clock

-- Optional accessories and products for the X462HB include the Display Wall Calibrator Color Calibration Kit, SpectraViewII(TM) Color Calibration Kit, stand, wall mount, speakers, single board computers, external PC, IPTV tuner, external TV tuner, DVI daisy chain module and internal HD-SDI card

The X462HB will be available in December 2011 at a minimum advertised price of $3,899. The display ships with a 3 years parts and labor warranty, including the backlight.