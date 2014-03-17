Extron TLI Pro 101 Allows Third-Party Touchscreen Use Within Control Systems

Extron's new TLI Pro 101 TouchLink Interface allows a third party touchscreen display to be used as a point of control within an Extron Pro Series control system.

This interface includes a scaled HDCP-compliant HDMI input for video preview and the scaled output supports displays from 800x600 to 1920x1200, as well as HDTV 1080p/60. Power over Ethernet - PoE allows the TLI Pro 101 to receive power and communications over a single Ethernet cable, eliminating the need for an additional power supply. The TLI Pro 101 works with any Extron IP Link Pro control processor, enabling third party touchscreen devices to be used for complete, interactive control of a broad range of source devices.

TLI Pro 101 TouchLink Interface

"We've packed the advanced features and power of our TouchLink Pro touchpanels into the TLI Pro 101, while providing comprehensive scaling controls to accommodate a wide variety

of display resolutions and input sources," says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron.

"This new TouchLink interface provides AV consultants and system designers the flexibility of using larger control surfaces, where abundant screen real estate can be used to display more information or to accommodate more user interface designs."