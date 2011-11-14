GlobalVue Offers Hospitality TVs with DRM

- GlobalVue has introduced GlobalVue’s Hospitality HD LCD Televisions with integrated Pro:Idiom Digital Rights Management System to the hospitality market at the International Hotel, Motel + Restaurant Show.
- GlobalVue’s Hospitality HD LCD Televisions, available in 32-inch, 37-inch and 42-inch class screen sizes, are designed for ease of installation and set-up. All three models are equipped with integrated Pro:Idiom Digital Rights Management System for delivering broad deployment of HDTV programming and other high-value digital content. Other features include MPEG 4, HD-ATSC/Clear QAM Cable digital tuners (including legacy NTSC decoding), front panel lock-out and auto volume limiters.
- The entire GlobalVue Hospitality line-up is equipped with easy-access USB hotel cloning through a side USB port. Additional highlights include an RJ-12 connector with IR Pass-thru that is compliant with most hotel PPV systems, a USB Media Host that decodes JPEG pictures in a simple viewing application, logical channel mapping, an invisible 8x2 watt speaker system, swivel base and a two-year advanced replacement warranty.
- “GlobalVue’s new line of hospitality televisions are the ideal solution for those looking for a high-quality television at a very competitive price point,” said Tim Martin, vice president of sales and marketing at GlobalVue. “Delivering high-quality, in-room entertainment is more important than ever before as hoteliers compete for business and leisure travelers. We are proud to bring this product line to the hospitality market, as it has all the content delivery capabilities hotel managers need and an extremely impressive picture quality that hotel guests have come to expect.”